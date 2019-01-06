Support the news

Elizabeth Warren Barnstorms Across Iowa, Testing Presidential Campaign Waters07:56
January 06, 2019
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during an organizing event at Curate event space in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (Matthew Putney/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during an organizing event at Curate event space in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (Matthew Putney/AP)

Following her announcement earlier this week that she is launching a presidential exploratory committee, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has spent the weekend barnstorming across Iowa, delivering a fiery, populist message as she tests the presidential campaign waters.

WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports from Des Moines.

This segment aired on January 6, 2019.

Anthony Brooks
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

