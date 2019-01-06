WBUR News
Following her announcement earlier this week that she is launching a presidential exploratory committee, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has spent the weekend barnstorming across Iowa, delivering a fiery, populist message as she tests the presidential campaign waters.
WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports from Des Moines.
This segment aired on January 6, 2019.
