The postseason for the New England Patriots begins Sunday afternoon, with the Patriots hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC divisional playoff game. To get the perspective from outside New England, Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody spoke with Helene Elliott, a sports columnist with the L.A. Times.
This segment aired on January 13, 2019.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
