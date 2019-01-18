WBUR News
The Patriots face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for the AFC championship. ESPN.com football writer Mike Reiss joined Morning Edition to talk about the big game.
This segment aired on January 18, 2019.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
