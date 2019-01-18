Forecast: Weekend Storm Not A Blockbuster — But It Will Be Messy

Early Friday morning moisture in the atmosphere was coming together to form our weekend storm. (Courtesy COD Weather)

There is a little bit of precipitation around the area this morning in the form of snow but it's not going to accumulate. I am expecting temperatures to reach towards the 40-degree mark this afternoon. Aside from today's light snow shower activity, we have dry weather until the weekend storm arrives.

As I've said, this won't be a blockbuster storm, but it will be a messy one. At the front end, after the precipitation begins, will be several hours of snow and it could be snowing quite heavily from late in the evening Saturday through the wee hours of the morning on Sunday. This is the time you're not going to want to be out on the roadways as accumulation rates could go as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour. Driving after 9 p.m. Saturday runs the risk of the roads being slick; after 11 p.m the visibility gets really low.

Snow will be falling heavily by around midnight Saturday. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

While the snow is falling, warmer air will be riding northward in the middle part of the atmosphere. This means that although it will remain below freezing over much of the area throughout the entire storm, there will be enough warm air above us so those little snowflakes falling out of the clouds melt and then refreeze as they come closer to the ground. This creates sleet — a lot better than freezing rain.

Sleet will be a big player in the upcoming storm. (Courtesy NOAA)

Sunday A Mixed Bag

You can expect Sunday to be a messy day with rain over Cape Cod and that mix north of the canal all the way up towards the Worcester area. North of there will be mainly a snowstorm and that's where we could see 18 inch accumulations occur.

Since sleet is so much denser than snow, an hour or two of sleet will lower snowfall amounts by as many inches. If, ultimately, the air is a little bit colder and the sleet moves in earlier, the accumulation will be less than forecast. The converse is also true. I think the weather system winds down a few hours either side of sunset on Sunday, around 4 to 7 p.m.

A period of sleet, noted in orange is likely Sunday. The more mixing we see, the less snow there will be. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

There is a coastal flood watch posted, but any flooding with this storm should be minor to moderate; basically what is typical of any winter coastal storm.

NOAA has posted a flood watch for the coastline. (Courtesy NOAA)

There may actually be some clearing to see the lunar eclipse late Sunday night but it's going to be very cold. Monday is the coldest day so far this winter, with temperatures staying in the lower teens and wind chills below zero. The temperature is moderate during the middle part of next week.

A lunar eclipse takes place early Monday morning. (Courtesy TimeandDate.com)

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Friday: A flurry; otherwise a lot of clouds and mild for January. Highs 35-40.

Friday Night: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 15-20.

Saturday: Chilly and dry, snow at night likely, heavy before midnight. Highs in the 20s.

Sunday: A mixed bag of precipitation likely with a wide range of temperatures: 40 over Cape Cod, 30 in Boston, teens to New Hampshire. Rain over Cape Cod, sleet and some snow around Boston, all snow in northern New England. Hard freeze at night.

Monday: Blustery and very cold. Highs 10-17.

Tuesday: Sun and some clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.