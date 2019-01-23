Support the news

Chelsea Police Chief Weighs In Gov. Baker's Marijuana OUI Bill

January 23, 2019
The state says it will work to increase the number of officers trained in specific programs to detect drug impairment in drivers, like Cambridge police officer Jason Callinan, a drug recognition expert, or DRE. Here, Callinan, left, and Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the department, demonstrate the walk and turn line test down the center of Rogers Street last year. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
The state says it will work to increase the number of officers trained in specific programs to detect drug impairment in drivers, like Cambridge police officer Jason Callinan, a drug recognition expert, or DRE. Here, Callinan, left, and Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the department, demonstrate the walk and turn line test down the center of Rogers Street last year. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The science of how to determine whether a driver is impaired by marijuana isn't settled. But, Gov. Charlie Baker filed a bill Wednesday designed to stop people from driving while under the influence of cannabis.

It includes testing that is still being developed for the marijuana compound THC in the driver's system.

The legislation is based on recommendations made by a special sub-group of the Cannabis Control Commission that studied the issue.

Brian Kyes, Chelsea police chief and president of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police Association, joined All Things Considered to discuss the proposal.

This segment aired on January 23, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

