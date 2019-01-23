WBUR News
Chelsea Police Chief Weighs In Gov. Baker's Marijuana OUI Bill
The science of how to determine whether a driver is impaired by marijuana isn't settled. But, Gov. Charlie Baker filed a bill Wednesday designed to stop people from driving while under the influence of cannabis.
It includes testing that is still being developed for the marijuana compound THC in the driver's system.
The legislation is based on recommendations made by a special sub-group of the Cannabis Control Commission that studied the issue.
Brian Kyes, Chelsea police chief and president of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police Association, joined All Things Considered to discuss the proposal.
This segment aired on January 23, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
