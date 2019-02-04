Patriots Emerge Victorious In Lowest-Scoring Game In Super Bowl History

Once again, the New England Patriots can call themselves Super Bowl champions.

On Sunday night in Atlanta, they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

It was the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history. But after the game, that didn't matter to the Patriots. They were happy to celebrate the sixth title in franchise history.

WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share more about the game — and what the win meant to the Patriots.