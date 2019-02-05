Are The Patriots The Greatest Sports Dynasty Of All Time?

A sixth Super Bowl victory in the last two decades has people asking once again if the New England Patriots are the greatest dynasty in sports history.

The Patriots have already surpassed other football dynasties like the San Fransisco 49ers of Joe Montana and Pittsburgh's "Steel Curtain" of the 1970s.

But how does their dominance stack up against the best championship runs in other sports — including the hometown Boston Celtics by Red Auerbach and Bill Russell in the 1960s?

Boston Globe sports columnist Bob Ryan joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to examine the Patriots place in the history books.