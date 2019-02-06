U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, who was elected vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus in November, said she found President Trump's State of the Union to be "confusing."

"The speech was filled with contradictions and misinformation about the state of the security at our southern border," she said.

Clark also noted Trump's nods to women, many of whom were dressed in white on the Democratic side during his address, but questioned his motives. "The state of the sisterhood is strong," she said. "We're there in large numbers."

Clark joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share her reactions to the address.