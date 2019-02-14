Support the news

Rep. Katherine Clark On Pending Deal To Avoid Government Shutdown06:03
February 14, 2019
Congress is still ironing out the details on a deal to avoid another government shutdown. Key negotiators on both sides of the aisle are expressing confidence they can finish and enact the deal before Friday's midnight deadline.

U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, who represents Massachusetts' 5th District, joined Morning Edition to talk about the latest on the deal.

This segment aired on February 14, 2019.

