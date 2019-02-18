Support the news

Catholic Bishops To Meet In Rome For Summit On Preventing Clergy Sex Abuse04:45
February 18, 2019
Members of the Ending of Clergy Abuse organization and survivors of clergy sex abuse pose for photographers outside St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Catholic bishops from around the world will be in Rome this week for a summit on preventing sexual abuse in the church.

The gathering will be held just days after the Vatican defrocked once-prominent U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick for sexual crimes against children and adults.

John L. Allen Jr., longtime Vatican reporter and editor at the independent news site Crux, joins WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes from Rome.

This segment aired on February 18, 2019.

