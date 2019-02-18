WBUR News
Catholic bishops from around the world will be in Rome this week for a summit on preventing sexual abuse in the church.
The gathering will be held just days after the Vatican defrocked once-prominent U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick for sexual crimes against children and adults.
John L. Allen Jr., longtime Vatican reporter and editor at the independent news site Crux, joins WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes from Rome.
This segment aired on February 18, 2019.
