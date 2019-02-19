Support the news

Will A 2nd Sanders Run Hinder Warren's 2020 Ambitions?04:39
February 19, 2019
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks with Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing with governors to discuses ways to stabilize health insurance markets. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is running for president again in 2020, he announced Tuesday morning on Vermont Public Radio.

The 77-year-old's bid could complicate things for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who shares many of the visions that made Sanders a stand out candidate in 2016.

Tufts University political analyst Jeff Berry joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share his take on how Warren could fare now that Sanders is back in the mix.

This segment aired on February 19, 2019.

Bob Oakes
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

