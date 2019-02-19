Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is running for president again in 2020, he announced Tuesday morning on Vermont Public Radio.

The 77-year-old's bid could complicate things for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who shares many of the visions that made Sanders a stand out candidate in 2016.

Tufts University political analyst Jeff Berry joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share his take on how Warren could fare now that Sanders is back in the mix.