WBUR News
Support the news
Weymouth Compressor Station Opponents To Meet With State Officials
Opponents of a large natural gas compressor station planned in Weymouth are set to meet with the state's top environmental official.
WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports that no changes have been made to the plan thus far, but objectors are encouraged by the chance to have their voices heard.
This segment aired on February 20, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
+Join the discussion
Support the news