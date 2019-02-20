Support the news

Weymouth Compressor Station Opponents To Meet With State Officials

February 20, 2019
Protesters stand on the Fore River Bridge, close to the site of the proposed gas compressor. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Opponents of a large natural gas compressor station planned in Weymouth are set to meet with the state's top environmental official.

WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports that no changes have been made to the plan thus far, but objectors are encouraged by the chance to have their voices heard.

This segment aired on February 20, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

