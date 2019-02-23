Support the news

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Denies Soliciting Prostitution07:02
February 23, 2019
Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution. (Stephan Savoia/AP)
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is denying charges of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida. Kraft is one of 25 men who allegedly paid for prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla.

WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joins Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss the charges.

This segment aired on February 23, 2019.

