WBUR News
Support the news
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Denies Soliciting Prostitution07:02Play
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is denying charges of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida. Kraft is one of 25 men who allegedly paid for prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joins Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss the charges.
This segment aired on February 23, 2019.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news