The sunshine this morning will fade behind thickening clouds, and it will be cold, with temperatures only in the 20s.

The snow will be just snow, no "wintry mix." It will be fluffy and light and easy to move. We're looking at 2 to 4 inches in total.

Snow arrives after the evening commute and lingers into the morning commute Thursday, but will be light by then. (Courtesy COD Weather)

The snow will start between 7 and 10 p.m. tonight, with the majority of it falling between 1 and 4 a.m. It will wrap up relatively early and should give municipalities time to clear off the roads for school.

Light snow is likely overnight and into early Thursday morning. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

Roads may be a little bit slippery first thing in the morning. During the afternoon I expect the clouds to try to break for a little bit of sunshine, but it's not going to completely clear. Temperatures will remain chilly — below seasonal averages, which are now near 40.

On Friday, clouds will dominate, although there could be some sunny breaks. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It looks as though another storm will move in for Saturday; mostly a mixed bag of precipitation and nothing very heavy. I'll have more details on that particular system after tomorrow.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid-20s. Snow starts around 7-10 p.m, west to east.

Wednesday night: Snow, perhaps moderate for a few hours. Lows 18-24.

Thursday: Morning clouds and a flurry, then partly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs 35-40.

Saturday: Spotty snow, mix or rain. Highs around 40.

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds. Highs near 40.