Despite Pushback As MBTA Hikes Fares, Advocates See Silver Lining
Starting July 1, prices on the MBTA will increase by about 6 percent across the subway and commuter rail system.
In the face of dozens of opponents, the MBTA's fiscal control board voted unanimously Monday to adopt the fair hikes.
But WBUR's Simón Rios reports that advocates say there is some reason for optimism.
This segment aired on March 12, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
