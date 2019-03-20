WBUR News
Celtics To Face Off Against 76ers In Possible Post-Season Preview
The Boston Celtics continue their push toward the playoffs Wednesday night after a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday.
The team takes on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday in a possible post-season preview. A victory would give them seven wins in their last 10 games, and could help change the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
NBC Sports Boston reporter Kyle Draper joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the game.
This segment airs on March 20, 2019. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
