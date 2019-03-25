WBUR News
Gronk Announces Retirement After 9 Year Career, 3rd Super Bowl Win
It’s the end of an era for the Patriots.
Last night, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Instagram.
He ends his nine-year career on a high note, winning a third Super Bowl ring in February.
Gronk became known both for his record-setting play and his fun-loving personality.
WBUR’s sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to reflect on Gronk's career.
This segment aired on March 25, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
