Gronk Announces Retirement After 9 Year Career, 3rd Super Bowl Win

March 25, 2019
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) tries to drag an Indianapolis Colts defender as he runs for extra yardage in the first half of an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012. (Steven Senne/AP)
It’s the end of an era for the Patriots.

Last night, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Instagram.

He ends his nine-year career on a high note, winning a third Super Bowl ring in February.

Gronk became known both for his record-setting play and his fun-loving personality.

WBUR’s sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to reflect on Gronk's career.

This segment aired on March 25, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

