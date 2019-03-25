Gronk Announces Retirement After 9 Year Career, 3rd Super Bowl Win

It’s the end of an era for the Patriots.

Last night, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Instagram.

He ends his nine-year career on a high note, winning a third Super Bowl ring in February.

Gronk became known both for his record-setting play and his fun-loving personality.

WBUR’s sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to reflect on Gronk's career.