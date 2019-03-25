WBUR News
Mass. Members Of Congress React To Barr's Mueller Report Summary
Members of Massachusetts all-Democrat congressional delegation had strong responses to share following the release of Attorney General William Barr's summary of the Robert Mueller report.
Those who have commented all say they want the full report released.
WBUR's senior news correspondent Kimberly Atkins joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss their reactions.
This segment aired on March 25, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
