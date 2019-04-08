WBUR News
Mattapan Neighborhood Rattled After Elderly Woman Dies In Shooting
Boston Police continue to investigate the shooting death of an elderly woman in Mattapan.
They say the victim was an innocent bystander. Two men were also wounded in the Saturday afternoon shooting.
WBUR reporter Simón Rios joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss how the shooting has shaken the neighborhood.
This segment aired on April 8, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
