About just as many Massachusetts adults view U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren favorably — 43% — as view her unfavorably — 42% — according to a new WBUR poll (topline results, crosstabs).

The Democratic presidential candidate is viewed very unfavorably by the state's Republicans, but 78% of Massachusetts Democrats have a favorable opinion of her.

Adults in the state are split on impeachment of President Trump: 47% say Trump should be impeached, while 46% say he should not.

Here are some other findings from the survey of 660 adult residents, which was conducted by the MassINC Polling Group:

Fifty-eight percent of residents say things in Massachusetts are headed in the right direction, and 66% have a favorable view of Gov. Charlie Baker.

Forty-five percent of Massachusetts residents have never heard of Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton.

Former Gov. Bill Weld, who's challenging Trump in the Republican presidential primary, is viewed favorably by 33% of Massachusetts residents — and 33% have never heard of him.

The live telephone poll was conducted Thursday through Monday. It has a margin of error of 3.8%.

With reporting by WBUR's Benjamin Swasey.