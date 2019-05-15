WBUR News
About just as many Massachusetts adults view U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren favorably — 43% — as view her unfavorably — 42% — according to a new WBUR poll (topline results, crosstabs).
The Democratic presidential candidate is viewed very unfavorably by the state's Republicans, but 78% of Massachusetts Democrats have a favorable opinion of her.
Adults in the state are split on impeachment of President Trump: 47% say Trump should be impeached, while 46% say he should not.
Here are some other findings from the survey of 660 adult residents, which was conducted by the MassINC Polling Group:
- Fifty-eight percent of residents say things in Massachusetts are headed in the right direction, and 66% have a favorable view of Gov. Charlie Baker.
- Forty-five percent of Massachusetts residents have never heard of Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton.
- Former Gov. Bill Weld, who's challenging Trump in the Republican presidential primary, is viewed favorably by 33% of Massachusetts residents — and 33% have never heard of him.
The live telephone poll was conducted Thursday through Monday. It has a margin of error of 3.8%.
With reporting by WBUR's Benjamin Swasey. Click the audio player next to this story's headline for a conversation with MassINC pollster Steve Koczela.
This segment aired on May 15, 2019.
