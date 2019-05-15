Support the news

43% Of Mass. Adults View Sen. Warren Favorably, WBUR Poll Finds04:02
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 15, 2019
  • WBUR Newsroom
TwitterfacebookEmail
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (Seth Wenig/AP)
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (Seth Wenig/AP)

About just as many Massachusetts adults view U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren favorably — 43% — as view her unfavorably — 42% — according to a new WBUR poll (topline results, crosstabs).

The Democratic presidential candidate is viewed very unfavorably by the state's Republicans, but 78% of Massachusetts Democrats have a favorable opinion of her.

Adults in the state are split on impeachment of President Trump: 47% say Trump should be impeached, while 46% say he should not.

Here are some other findings from the survey of 660 adult residents, which was conducted by the MassINC Polling Group:

  • Fifty-eight percent of residents say things in Massachusetts are headed in the right direction, and 66% have a favorable view of Gov. Charlie Baker.
  • Forty-five percent of Massachusetts residents have never heard of Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton.
  • Former Gov. Bill Weld, who's challenging Trump in the Republican presidential primary, is viewed favorably by 33% of Massachusetts residents — and 33% have never heard of him.

The live telephone poll was conducted Thursday through Monday. It has a margin of error of 3.8%.

With reporting by WBUR's Benjamin Swasey. Click the audio player next to this story's headline for a conversation with MassINC pollster Steve Koczela.

This segment aired on May 15, 2019.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news