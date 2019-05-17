WBUR News
The Bruins handily beat the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night, and they're on their way to the Stanley Cup final. They'll face the winner of the Western Conference final.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition to talk about the game.
This segment aired on May 17, 2019.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
