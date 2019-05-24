'They Know Central American Kids Are Dying': Boston Families Fear For Their Kids In Detention

Nohemi is dressed in all black after coming straight from her restaurant job to check in with staff at Centro Presente, an immigrants' rights organization in East Boston.

Fear is rising among families in Greater Boston who, like Nohemi, have children in federal immigration detention. The anxiety follows the death this week of a 16-year-old boy from Guatemala.

His death marks the fifth child in six months to die after being apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Nohemi, who also lives in East Boston, says she doesn't know where her two daughters — 15 and 16 years old — are being held.

Patricia Montes, center facing forward, of Centro Presente, meets with the parents of children in immigration detention. (Shannon Dooling/WBUR)

Speaking in Spanish, Nohemi says her daughters called her about two weeks ago and said they are being kept in a shelter, but they didn’t know where.

We've agreed to use only Nohemi's first name because she worries for the safety of her daughters while they're in detention.

Nohemi is in the country without documentation and sent for her daughters from El Salvador, where they were living on their own. She says the girls left their house on April 24, headed for the border. She's not sure exactly where they crossed into the U.S., but believes it was in Texas.

"She called me and told me they're both fine and they don't really need anything," Nohemi says. "But, they're very sad because they want to be with mom."

The sisters are being held together, but they have different case workers. Nohemi says this makes communication even more challenging.