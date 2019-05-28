Remembering Bill Buckner, Whose Legacy Was Unfairly Tarred With A Single Error

Bill Buckner, who played 22 years in the Major Leagues, including four seasons with the Boston Red Sox, has died at the age of 69.

Buckner was an All Star and Gold Glove infielder, but despite his impressive achievements, was often and unfairly remembered for a stunning game-ending error in the 1986 World Series between the Red Sox and the New York Mets.

WBUR's Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition to remember the player.