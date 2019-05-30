Yesterday temperatures remained in the 50s, well below average for the time of year. Some overnight showers have now left the region and we're looking at a milder day with a little bit of sunshine. The first part of the day will continue to be chilly, but as the afternoon progresses, those temperatures will get into the 60s and low 70s, especially away from the coast.

Highs today will reach the 70s away from the shore. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

There's been a boundary dividing very hot and humid air from unseasonably cool air draped across the middle of the country the past two weeks. To the south and along this boundary has seen a lot of severe weather and lots of flooding.

For the most part, other than a day or two, New England has been on the cool side of this boundary and this is likely to continue. Remember cooler-than-average temperature this time of the year usually mean it's still comfortable outside — it's just not hot beach weather. Even a cooler-than-average summer would still be warm (not that I'm forecasting such a thing).

That boundary will continue to be the focal point for areas of showers again late tonight and early tomorrow morning. As that area moves eastward, skies will partially clear and Friday looks to be a day where we will see improvement. At the moment, Saturday is an appealing day with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures. Sunday is up in the air. It won’t be as chilly as the past couple of days, but I am nervous about clouds and the chance for showers. In other words, plan on more outdoor stuff the first part of the weekend, just in case.

Thursday: An early shower, then clouds and sunny breaks. Highs 65-70.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a few showers ending around dawn. Lows around 54.

Friday: Showers early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunshine. Highs 72-76.

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds. May shower. Mild. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. May shower. Highs nearing 70.