Criminal defense attorney Peter Elikann joined Morning Edition Friday to talk about the ongoing overtime abuse scandal at the Massachusetts State Police. One trooper who pleaded guilty said every member of his troop participated in the scheme — and that superior officers knew about it.
This segment aired on May 31, 2019.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
