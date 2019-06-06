Boston Labor Attorney Wants To Ride Wave Of Voter Discontent Past Markey And Into Senate

In Shannon Liss-Riordan's Back Bay office, there's a sledgehammer leaning against the wall by her desk, a memento from the case she says she's most proud of: when she took on American Airlines on behalf of the skycaps at Logan Airport and won.

Among the ways the skycaps were paid was through passenger tips — usually $2 a bag. So a lot of cash was changing hands on the curb, and the airline went after it.

"American Airlines, one of the biggest airlines in the world, was brazenly stealing the tips from some of its lowest-paid employees," Liss-Riordan explained. "So we took that case to trial and got American to change their policy in Massachusetts and throughout the country."

Which brings us back to that memento. At a rowdy celebration after the legal victory, one of the skycaps dubbed Liss-Riordan "Sledgehammer Shannon." The name stuck.

"She was a fighter. I mean, she was a tough one," said Joseph Travers, one of the Boston skycaps for whom Liss-Riordan advocated.

She also represented Travers in a wrongful termination suit for which he won nearly $1 million.

So it's not surprising that he is ready to support her Democratic primary challenge of Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.

"I think it's a great idea," Travers said. "She's someone who can speak for the guy who doesn't have much of a voice — low-wage employees, contracted-out employees, things like that."

Over her 20-year career, Liss-Riordan has gained a national reputation taking on big corporations, including Amazon, Google, FedEx and Starbucks. She also took Uber and Lyft to court, winning settlements on behalf of worker-drivers in the gig economy.

These high-profile worker rights' cases have everything to do with why she wants to go Washington.

"The big picture is that there are these big corporations, very powerful, [that] ... have been writing the rules and rigging the system to fuel their own profits off the backs of working people," Liss-Riordan said.

The Boston attorney says she's devoted her career "fighting for regular people," arguing that is a perspective missing in Washington. If elected to the Senate, she says she would push for a higher minimum wage, and compel corporations to pay fair wages and benefits, while clarifying the line between employee and independent contractor.