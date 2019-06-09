A memorial honoring about 50 slaves believed to be buried in unmarked graves in a Medford cemetery was unveiled Saturday at the site historians consider to be one of the oldest standing slave quarters in the northern U.S.

The ceremony for the large grey memorial stone at Salem Street Burying Ground was organized by Medford Public Schools students in the Center For Citizenship & Social Responsibility.

Recent high school graduates Jenny Lu and Joseph Schmidt, along with 3rd graders Jasmine Hagbourne and Liam Brady, spearheaded the effort, raised money and secured additional funding through a city grant.

The students learned about the unmarked graves from a teacher who was researching the history of Medford.

The site was already part of the African American Trail Project, an initiative of Tufts University's Center for the Study of Race and Democracy. The project maps African American and African-descended public history sites throughout Massachusetts.

Project co-directors and historians Kerri Greenidge and Kendra Field joined WBUR's Sharon Brody to discuss the project.