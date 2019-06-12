WBUR News
Bruins Have The Chance To Win Their 7th Stanley Cup At Home Tonight
For the first time in franchise history, the Bruins will host Game 7 of the Stanley cup Final tonight at TD Garden.
If they win, they'll raise the cup for the seventh time in team history, and for the first time since they won it all in 2011. That was also a Game 7, on the road in Vancouver.
If the Bruins lose, it will be the first Stanley Cup win ever for the St. Louis Blues.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss what to expect tonight.
