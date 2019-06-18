Support the news

Yarmouth Man Donates Correspondence With Anne Frank's Father To Holocaust Museum04:11
June 18, 2019
Ryan Cooper holds a 1972 portion of a diary that he wrote when he visited Otto Frank, the father of the famed Holocaust victim and diarist Anne Frank, at his home in Yarmouth, Mass. Cooper has donated a trove of letters and mementos to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (Philip Marcelo/AP)
A Cape Cod man is sharing the contents of his longtime friendship with the father of Anne Frank by donating letters from Otto Frank to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Ryan Cooper, of Yarmouth, says he became pen pals with Otto Frank and in the 1970s, developed a personal relationship with him. Now Cooper wants the world to know more about Otto Frank, who famously published his daughter's diary following her death.

Cooper joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about Otto Frank's legacy and why he wants to pass it on.

This segment aired on June 18, 2019.

