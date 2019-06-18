A Cape Cod man is sharing the contents of his longtime friendship with the father of Anne Frank by donating letters from Otto Frank to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Ryan Cooper, of Yarmouth, says he became pen pals with Otto Frank and in the 1970s, developed a personal relationship with him. Now Cooper wants the world to know more about Otto Frank, who famously published his daughter's diary following her death.

Cooper joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about Otto Frank's legacy and why he wants to pass it on.