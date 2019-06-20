50 Years After The Moon Landing, What's The Next 'Moon Shot'?

Nearly 50 years ago — July 20, 1969 — Apollo 11 touched down on the moon, a goal President John F. Kennedy had set seven years earlier.

The JFK Presidential Library in Dorchester is marking the coming anniversary this week as astronauts and scientists from around the world gathered Wednesday to reflect on a half century of space exploration.

I talked to students and the astronauts they look up to about what lies ahead in the exploration of space and ask, "What might be the next 'moon shot?' "

Chris Cassidy, a NASA astronaut from Houston:

When we reflect 50 years from now back... That's pretty exciting for me. If you just think about 100 years ago, maybe a little longer, the Wright brothers first flew their airplane. And now here we are. We've got the internet. We fly in space regularly. You've got people living on the space station for the last 18 years. My vision is that there is people living — not just professional astronauts but families perhaps or people going for a vacation — I don't know about the moon, but on Mars for sure.

Peter Volante: