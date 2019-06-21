Support the news

The Legacy Of Cardinal Sean O'Malley05:41
June 21, 2019
Catholic Archbishop Cardinal Sean O'Malley will turn 75 Saturday, and as per Catholic Church rules, he is required to submit his resignation to Pope Francis. But the pope may not accept the resignation. Boston College theology professor and former priest Thomas Groome talked to Deborah Becker on Morning Edition about O'Malley and his legacy.

This segment aired on June 21, 2019.

