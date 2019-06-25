WBUR News
Former Transportation Secretary: MBTA Needs 'Accelerated Real Improvement' From Baker Plan
As the MBTA grapples with the fallout from a series of train derailments, Gov. Charlie Baker is looking to accelerate capital improvements on the T.
Baker is set to outline a proposal to do so Tuesday morning.
Former Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Jim Aloisi told WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes that it's essential the Baker administration bring what he calls "accelerated real improvement" to the MBTA.
This segment aired on June 25, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
