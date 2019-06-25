Support the news

Former Transportation Secretary: MBTA Needs 'Accelerated Real Improvement' From Baker Plan

June 25, 2019
An MBTA Red Line train was derailed just outside of JFK/UMass Station Tuesday morning. (Courtesy Boston Fire Department)
As the MBTA grapples with the fallout from a series of train derailments, Gov. Charlie Baker is looking to accelerate capital improvements on the T.

Baker is set to outline a proposal to do so Tuesday morning.

Former Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Jim Aloisi told WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes that it's essential the Baker administration bring what he calls "accelerated real improvement" to the MBTA.

This segment aired on June 25, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

