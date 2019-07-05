2020 presidential candidate New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is in the middle of a weeklong campaign swing through the first primary state, New Hampshire.

Gillibrand is fighting from behind in this campaign. In the crowded Democratic field, she is consistently polling at less than 1% in New Hampshire and nationally.

We caught up with her late Thursday in Laconia, N.H. — between two Fourth of July parades — to talk about her campaign and what she sees as her way forward.

Gillibrand Is Fighting From Behind In 2020 Campaign

'It's Very Early':

