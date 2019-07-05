Support the news

Gillibrand Focuses On Campaign Finance Reform As She Fights To Gain Traction In 2020 Race06:19
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 05, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

2020 presidential candidate New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is in the middle of a weeklong campaign swing through the first primary state, New Hampshire.

Gillibrand is fighting from behind in this campaign. In the crowded Democratic field, she is consistently polling at less than 1% in New Hampshire and nationally.

We caught up with her late Thursday in Laconia, N.H. — between two Fourth of July parades — to talk about her campaign and what she sees as her way forward.

Gillibrand Is Fighting From Behind In 2020 Campaign

'It's Very Early':

'

This segment aired on July 5, 2019.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news