2020 presidential candidate New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is in the middle of a weeklong campaign swing through the first primary state, New Hampshire.
Gillibrand is fighting from behind in this campaign. In the crowded Democratic field, she is consistently polling at less than 1% in New Hampshire and nationally.
We caught up with her late Thursday in Laconia, N.H. — between two Fourth of July parades — to talk about her campaign and what she sees as her way forward.
This segment aired on July 5, 2019.
