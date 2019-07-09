Support the news

Spacey Accuser Refuses To Testify In Court

July 09, 2019
In this June 3 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)
The man who accuses actor Kevin Spacey of groping him in a bar in Nantucket three years ago is refusing to testify.

The man made the decision to stop testifying Monday during a line of questioning from Spacey's attorney.

WBUR's Fred Thys joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about what happened in the courtroom.

This segment aired on July 9, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

