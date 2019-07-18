Images of overcrowded border facilities have prompted public outcry and congressional hearings. The acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security answered questions Thursday on the immigration crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley also recently testified at a federal oversight hearing about her visit to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) center in Texas.

"Mr. Chairman, I cannot un-see what I've seen. I cannot un-feel what I experienced. I refuse to," she said.

But the lesser heard voices are those of the children and adolescents, like M, who have actually stayed in these facilities.

This June 20 file frame from video shows the entrance of a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. (Cedar Attanasio/AP)

M was 16 when she left El Salvador with her older siblings in April. The family says they were being extorted by gang members. M says it was too dangerous to go to school so she dropped out. That's when her mom, H, who's been living in Framingham for almost 10 years, decided she needed to send for her children.

We've agreed to identify M and her mom, H, by their initials because of these threats; They fear for their safety.

M was 7 years old when H saw her last.

"When I left my daughter she was so little, and now I see her, and she's taller than me. She's so different," H says. "I don't know. It's just been really emotional."

H says she has an asylum claim of her own in the U.S. She has work authorization and a steady job cleaning. She sent for her children now because she worried they would die in El Salvador.

But, she says, she couldn't predict how difficult this experience would be for them.

Sleeping On The Floor, Washing Her Feet In The Sink

M's favorite foods are pizza and pupusas — a Salvadoran snack often made with tortillas, cheese and beans. That's what she listed on her intake form when she was processed into a CBP facility in Clint, Texas.

M was separated from her older siblings shortly after crossing the border. She spent a week in June in the now infamous detention center that has come under fire after reports of crowded and inhumane conditions surfaced last month.

"I was there for seven days, and I didn't shower or brush my teeth. For the first four days, I slept on the floor and shared a blanket with another girl. After a few days, some of the girls left and so then we shared a bed," M says.

She remembers a lot of the children were sick. Many had lice. The youngest child in the room was around 5 years old. M says the locked room was crowded, and the only time they could leave was to get a drink of water.