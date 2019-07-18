Support the news

Remembering Elijah 'Pumpsie' Green, The 1st Black Red Sox Player

July 18, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this April 19, 2009, file photo, Boston Red Sox great Elijah "Pumpsie" Green throws out a ceremonial first pitch for the Red Sox's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP File Photo)
In this April 19, 2009, file photo, Boston Red Sox great Elijah "Pumpsie" Green throws out a ceremonial first pitch for the Red Sox's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP File Photo)

The first black player for the Boston Red Sox has died.

Elijah "Pumpsie" Green joined the team in 1959, with the Red Sox being the final team in baseball to integrate.

Historian Gordon Edes joined WBUR's Morning Edition and host Deborah Becker to remember Green.

This segment aired on July 18, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news