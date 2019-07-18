WBUR News
Remembering Elijah 'Pumpsie' Green, The 1st Black Red Sox Player
The first black player for the Boston Red Sox has died.
Elijah "Pumpsie" Green joined the team in 1959, with the Red Sox being the final team in baseball to integrate.
Historian Gordon Edes joined WBUR's Morning Edition and host Deborah Becker to remember Green.
This segment aired on July 18, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Deborah Becker
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
