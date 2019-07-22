Support the news

Lawmakers Reach $43.1 Billion Spending Agreement

July 22, 2019
The Massachusetts State House. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Three weeks into the new fiscal year, it appears Massachusetts may soon have a new state budget.

House and Senate negotiators late Sunday afternoon reached a compromise on the state's $43.1 billion dollar spending plan. It could be on Gov. Baker's desk by the end of Monday.

Senior statehouse reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss highlights from the proposal.

This segment aired on July 22, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

