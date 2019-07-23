This 'Juvenile Lifer' Was Paroled In 2015. Now He's Back Behind Bars

The man who was the symbol of second chances for young people convicted of serious crimes in the state is back in jail for violating his parole.

Greg Diatchenko went before the Massachusetts Parole Board Tuesday, asking the board to again give him another chance to live outside of prison.

His case was the basis of a 2013 state Supreme Judicial Court ruling that said that mandatory life-in-prison sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

The ruling said that under age 18, a person's brain is not fully developed, so a judge cannot find with confidence that an offender, at that point in time, is "irretrievably depraved."

Diatchenko was 17 in 1981 when he fatally stabbed 55-year-old Thomas Wharf during a robbery attempt near Boston's Kenmore Square. Diatchenko was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to a mandatory term of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The 2013 SJC ruling allowed him — and other so called "juvenile lifers" — to become eligible for parole.

In 2014 Diatchenko was sent to a pre-release center for one year and then was paroled in 2015. He moved into a basement apartment at his mother's Roslindale home, got a job, and began navigating a world in his 50s that he left at age 17.

Less than a year after he was paroled, Diatchenko told WBUR that he was trying to move away from his past — and defining himself by what he did when he was a reckless, self-destructive teenager.

"I'm not the same person that went in at 17 years old," he said. "I was young, I was stupid, I made terrible choices not just regarding my crime but prior to that: dropping out school, my alcoholism. I was more into drinking and getting high than studying and hitting the books."

While in prison, Diatchenko graduated from high school, got a degree from Boston University, became a Buddhist, and worked as a plumber. That record, plus the fact that he had no disciplinary infractions for more than 15 years, were cited in his first parole hearing. Despite objections from some prosecutors, the board unanimously voted to grant parole.

"I know a lot of people don't want me out. They think that I should rot in prison for the rest of my life, but the parole board saw otherwise. They said, 'Let's give him a second chance.' I think I deserve that second chance," Diatchenko said.

Diatchenko reconnected with some academics he met in prison and regularly spoke on college campuses about the criminal justice system. He also joined a campaign to improve the water quality at the prison where he spent most of his sentence: MCI Norfolk.

"You're in the care and custody of the Department [of Correction], they're supposed to provide health care, dental, nutritional food. Anywhere, people will tell you that you need clean drinking water to survive," Diatchenko said during a 2018 interview.

Jean Montgomery, Diatchenko’s stepmother, speaks before the Massachusetts Parole Board in support of her stepson. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

In May 2018 Diatchenko's supporters say he attended a protest rally at MCI-Norfolk demonstrating against the water quality at the prison. They say that same month, Diatchenko's parole officer came to his home and administered a breathalyzer test, which was positive for alcohol use. He was arrested immediately and taken to prison for the violating the conditions of his parole.

His lawyer, Lisa Newman-Polk, said ahead of time that Tuesday's parole hearing would review the reasons behind Diatchenko's parole being revoked. She says he is accused of having a positive breathalyzer test and of acting irresponsibly by attending the protest rally at MCI-Norfolk, and he received a disciplinary ticket shortly after he was re-incarcerated over a verbal altercation with a correction officer.

"We're asking the board to consider Greg's many accomplishments during his two and a half years in the community," Newman-Polk said. "We're also going to outline a plan for him to follow so he can work diligently to remain compliant with parole in the future."

Diatchenko's supporters say that when he began to struggle, he was afraid to ask for help because substance use is a parole violation. They say he started drinking shortly after he lost his job because of a back injury. They say he was working part time as a sexton at the First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain and working with area colleges.

The board heard from those who support and oppose parole. There is no deadline for the board to issue its decision.