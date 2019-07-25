Puerto Ricans In Boston Celebrate Resignation Of Territory's Governor

Puerto Ricans in the Boston area are celebrating the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello.

Rossello announced in a Facebook video that he would step down Aug. 2. That decision comes almost two weeks after the leak of chat messages between the governor and some of his top advisers that demeaned women, were homophobic and ridiculed victims of Hurricane Maria.

WBUR's Simon Rios joined All Things Considered live from outside the Park Street MBTA station, where area residents with ties to Puerto Rico were holding a rally.