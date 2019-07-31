What Are PFAS? And Are They Hazardous To Our Health?

PFAS is the commonly used name for a group of chemicals that do not completely biodegrade and are the subject of increasing concern for state and federal environmental regulators.

They've been linked to kidney and liver disease, reproductive issues and other health concerns. Water supplies are protected largely by a patchwork of state and local rules governing PFAS.

Northeastern University professor of health sciences Phil Brown joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to explore just what danger the chemicals present.