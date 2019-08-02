WBUR News
How Our Panel Of New Hampshire Democrats Saw The Debates08:19Play
Here's who joined us to discuss this week's Democratic debates:
- Eva Castillo, an immigrant advocate from Manchester
- Josh Denton, a Portsmouth city councilor and Iraq War vet
- Al Cantor, a self-employed consultant to nonprofits from Concord
- state Sen. Melanie Levesque, a telecom consultant who lives in Brookline
This segment aired on August 2, 2019.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a freelance political producer at WBUR, focusing on the long road to November 2020.
