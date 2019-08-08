How about that humidity? It's been quite tropical around here the past 24 hours with downpours and thunderstorms. This tropical air will all come to an end once a cold front passes offshore later this evening, ushering in much drier air.

Much lower dew points, indicated in green, will flow into the region Friday. (Courtesy COD Weather)

I don't see much of a chance for showers during the day today, just a small one. This afternoon will be quite nice, with sunshine and warm temperatures. Humidity will not be as high as yesterday but it's still noticeable — and perhaps uncomfortable for some. The chance of showers will greatly diminish, although there could be a quick sprinkle when the actual frontal system comes through.

I have high confidence in the forecast for Friday and the weekend. As a matter of fact, it looks like we will see three days of sunshine with low humidity. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Friday and stay around 80 for the weekend. It's a good time to get outside and enjoy the lack of muggy conditions.

There could be a light shower over northern New England, especially in the mountains Saturday. Otherwise, the weather looks similar; albeit a few degrees cooler.

Since we will have a westerly flow of air, temperatures over the Cape and the islands will also be fairly uniform, remaining just around 80 this weekend.

Remember, the sun is setting much earlier now, going down before 8 p.m.

Thursday: Clouds give way to sunshine and warm temperatures with moderate humidity. Slight chance of a shower. Highs 80-85.

Thursday night: An evening shower possible in a few towns. Mild and still humid. Lows 65-70.

Friday: Early clouds, then sunshine. Warm and turning drier. Highs 80-86.

Saturday: Sunshine and some clouds. A shower or storm is possible in the midday, mainly north and west of Boston. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday: Continued summer pattern. Highs within a few degrees of 82.

Monday: Sunshine and warm. Highs 80-85.