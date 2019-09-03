WBUR News
Support the news
On Labor Day, A Look At What A Markey-Kennedy Race Would Mean For The Commonwealth
A growing number of voices are calling on Congressman Joe Kennedy III to run for U.S. Senate.
A race between incumbent Sen. Ed Markey and the scion of the Kennedy family could be the latest disruption in Massachusetts politics.
WBUR's Simón Rios joined Morning Edition to talk about how that potential disruption was on display among union members on Labor Day.
This segment aired on September 3, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
+Join the discussion
Support the news