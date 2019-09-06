In Boston, O'Rourke Calls For Mandatory Assault Weapon Buyback Program

After almost knocking off Sen. Ted Cruz in deep red Texas in 2016, Beto O'Rourke was seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party; as a presidential candidate, he's struggled to break out of a crowded field, consistently polling in the low single digits. But at Tufts University last night, he had a stage to himself and an enthusiastic audience of college students.

"I'm showing up for you today, looking forward to hearing your questions," O'Rourke said to loud cheers.

Making his first visit to Massachusetts since launching his White House bid, the former Texas Rep. made a pitch for immigration reform and sweeping gun control legislation.

Beto O'Rourke greets students after speaking at a event at Tufts University on Sept. 5, 2019. (Winslow Townson/AP)

O'Rourke presents himself as the antidote to President Trump and his wall — embracing his native El Paso, the border city defined by its proximity to Mexico. He says it's one of the safest cities in the country — not despite but because of its immigrants. But, he says, lately it's been a target of racist hate.

"[It is] a racism ... that had never been given so much license, that was never welcomed into the open as it has been by this president, who calls Mexican immigrants with whom I live in El Paso 'rapists and criminals,' " he said. "To those asylum seekers, [President Trump] offered cages for their children."

O'Rourke says August 3 delivered the consequences of that hate: a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire in a Walmart in El Paso, killing 22 people and injuring 24 others. Police linked him to an anti-immigrant, anti-Hispanic, white supremacist manifesto published just before the slaughter.

"Mexican-Americans, Hispanics, knowing they were hunted for their ethnicity, feeling like they had a target on their back," O'Rourke said. "We cannot accept this as an act of nature."