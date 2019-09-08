WBUR News
Before Commonwealth Avenue became the spine of the campus of Boston University, it served quite a different purpose. Starting in 1910, the stretch between Packard's Corner and Kenmore Square transformed into Boston's "Automobile Row" — a collection of ornate motorcar showrooms and dealerships.
Boston University librarian and Brookline Historical Society President Ken Liss walked along Commonwealth Ave. with WBUR Weekend Edition's Sharon Brody to take a look at what came before.
Liss joins WBUR's Brody to share stories and photos about the history of Auto Row on Commonwealth Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 15 at CitySpace.
This segment aired on September 8, 2019.
