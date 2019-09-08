WBUR News
Patriots Sign Controversial Receiver Antonio Brown On Eve Of Season Opener04:52Play
WBUR's Sharon Brody spoke to Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer about the Patriots signing the talented, but troubled star Antonio Brown. The four-time All-Pro was cut Saturday by the Raiders before ever playing a regular-season game for them.
This segment aired on September 8, 2019.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
