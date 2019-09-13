One of the best known figures in the college admissions cheating case brought by federal prosecutors in Boston will have to spend two weeks in prison and a year of supervised release.

Actress Felicity Huffman has apologized for paying a bribe to have a proctor correct answers on her daughter's SAT exam.

She was also fined $30,000, and must perform 250 hours of community service.

WBUR's Fred Thys was at the Moakley Courthouse where the sentence was handed down earlier today.