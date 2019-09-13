WBUR News
Felicity Huffman Sentenced to 14 Days In Prison
One of the best known figures in the college admissions cheating case brought by federal prosecutors in Boston will have to spend two weeks in prison and a year of supervised release.
Actress Felicity Huffman has apologized for paying a bribe to have a proctor correct answers on her daughter's SAT exam.
She was also fined $30,000, and must perform 250 hours of community service.
WBUR's Fred Thys was at the Moakley Courthouse where the sentence was handed down earlier today.
This segment aired on September 13, 2019.
