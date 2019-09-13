WBUR News
Warren Shares Stage With Fellow Front-Runners Biden, Sanders In Debate
Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined nine other Democratic presidential candidates on the debate stage in Houston on Thursday night.
It's the first time we've seen all three front-runners together: Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
WBUR's political analyst and Democratic strategist Wilnelia Rivera joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss how Warren stacked up against the other candidates.
This segment aired on September 13, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
