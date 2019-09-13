Support the news

Warren Shares Stage With Fellow Front-Runners Biden, Sanders In Debate

September 13, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. raise their hands to answer a question, Sept. 12, 2019, during a debate in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)
From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. raise their hands to answer a question, Sept. 12, 2019, during a debate in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined nine other Democratic presidential candidates on the debate stage in Houston on Thursday night.

It's the first time we've seen all three front-runners together: Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

WBUR's political analyst and Democratic strategist Wilnelia Rivera joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss how Warren stacked up against the other candidates.

This segment aired on September 13, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news