Pats Still Undefeated After 3rd Victory Over Jets

September 23, 2019
Rex Burkhead, runner for the New England Patriots, achieves a scoring run against the New York Jets on Sunday. (Steven Senne/AP)
The New England Patriots remain undefeated after the first three games of the season.

The team beat the New York Jets in Foxboro on Sunday 30 to 14.

The game followed a week of off-field drama that culminated in the release of new wide receiver Antonio Brown late Friday.

ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to analyze the game.

This segment aired on September 23, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

