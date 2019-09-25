WBUR News
Support the news
Rep. Clark Says Impeachment Inquiry Is About National Security07:09Play
The all-Democratic Massachusetts Congressional delegation is welcoming a formal impeachment inquiry announced by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Tuesday.
Pelosi, who had previously resisted calls for impeaching President Trump now says it's necessary to make sure "no one is above the law."
Congresswoman Katherine Clark, a key member of the speaker's leadership team, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the coming impeachment inquiry.
This segment aired on September 25, 2019.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news