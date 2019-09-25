Support the news

Rep. Clark Says Impeachment Inquiry Is About National Security07:09
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 25, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., center, speaks at a news conference July 10, 2019. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., center, speaks at a news conference July 10, 2019. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The all-Democratic Massachusetts Congressional delegation is welcoming a formal impeachment inquiry announced by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Tuesday.

Pelosi, who had previously resisted calls for impeaching President Trump now says it's necessary to make sure "no one is above the law."

Congresswoman Katherine Clark, a key member of the speaker's leadership team, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the coming impeachment inquiry.

This segment aired on September 25, 2019.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news